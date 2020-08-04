Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-123.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $317.61M (-44.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WWW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.