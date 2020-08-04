Freeport McMoRan (FCX -2.3% ) and Southern Copper (SCCO -2.2% ) are lower after Morgan Stanley's Carlos De Alba "tactically" downgrades shares following strong rallies for both since mid-March.

Stanley analyst Carlos de Alba cuts Freeport to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $12.50 price target, while Southern Copper is cut to Underweight from Equal weight due to an "unwarranted premium" in its share price.

While Freeport has shown solid execution in a very challenging environment and has continued to make progress on the transition to underground mining at its Indonesian operations, "we believe this is already priced into the stock at current levels," de Alba writes.

FCX's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.