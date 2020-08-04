ViacomCBS (VIAC +3% , VIACA +2.5% ) is launching a new connected video ad platform this fall in an attempt to streamline its video ad offerings.

Its EyeQ platform will serve as a "single transactional point of entry for digital video content" from across its portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks.

That includes BET, CBS Television Network, CBS All Access, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pluto TV and VH1 - all in all a viewing audience of 50M full-episode monthly unique viewers, and 150M across all content and all devices.

It features multiple lanes of activation, including content segments, broad demos, strategic segments, and creative.

“When you are in the market with six or seven different products, it becomes incumbent on you as a seller to make it easier for your clients to understand what they are spending and how it is working,” the company's John Halley explains.