Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 ($0.16 year-ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.74M (-25.4% Y/Y).

Expected adjusted gross margin of 45.6%.

Over the last 2 years, SSYS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.