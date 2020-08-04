Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) receives 99% of July rent payments form its life science tenants, trending ahead of June collections.

Receives 98% of contractual rents from medical office tenants and 100% of July rent payments from hospital tenants.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 40 cents matches the consensus estimate and declined from 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total portfolio same-store cash net operating income growth of -2.2% Y/Y.

Q2 total revenue of $588.4M vs. consensus of $619.3M and $491.6M a year earlier.

Regarding its 2020 outlook, Healthpeak expects development and redevelopment capex of $550M-$600M vs. $450M-$500M in its prior guidance.

Boosts 2020 interest income guidance to $14M-$18M vs. prior view of $12M-$16M.

Conference call on Aug. 5 at 12:00 PM ET.

