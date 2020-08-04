For Q2, Danaos (DAC +15.7% ) adjusted net income of $42.5M or $1.71/share vs. $34.3M or $2.24/share in year ago quarter led by $5.8M decrease in net finance expenses, a $4.5M increase in operating revenues and a $1.7M increase in the operating performance of equity investment in Gemini Shipholdings.

Adj. EBITDA of $80.1M vs. $75.6M.

Operating revenues rose 4% to $116.8M, beating consensus estimate of $10.36M.

Vessel operating expenses increased by $1.3M to $28.6M due to increase in average number of vessels in fleet.

While management believes its daily operating cost to be the most competitive in the industry, average daily operating cost dipped to $5,657/vessel per day for vessels on time charter for 1H20 vs. $5,761/vessel per day in year ago period.

For the upcoming 12 months, charter coverage of 85% based on current operating revenues and 62% in terms of contracted operating days.

Danaos had an average of 57.1 containerships vs. 55.0 containerships in year ago period; fleet utilization of 97.1% vs. 99.4%.

Danaos took delivery of two 8,500 TEU vessels during Q2; $1.2B charter backlog through 2028 with world’s leading liner companies provides good cash flow visibility.

During the quarter, stock repurchase program of $10M approved.

Large, modern 13.1K TEU vessels are all on long-term charters through 2024; while strong contract coverage of 95% for 2020 limits downside risk and provides potential for upside from 2021 onwards, as indicated in Danaos Corporate Presentation.

Previously: Danaos EPS beats by $0.29, beats on revenue