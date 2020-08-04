Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $329.99M (+82.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Gross merchandise sales of $2.11B and Adjusted EBITDA of $84.2M.

Over the last 2 years, ETSY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.