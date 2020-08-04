Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.96 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (-9.8% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Q2 R&D of $550.9M.

Over the last 2 years, REGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 9 downward.