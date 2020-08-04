Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $606.96M (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NUS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.