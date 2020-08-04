Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF +3.0% ) delivered a strong Q2 operating and financial performance. Higher gold price and gold sales contributed to a significant increase in the company's earnings and free cash flow.

Posted a net profit of $74.8M, +280% Y/Y, with adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $255.7M, while revenue rose by 56% to $448.75M; adjusted free cash flow jumped 186% to $101.9M.

Gold production at Sukari mine increased by 9% to 256,086 oz, while gold sales increased by 21% to 270,529 oz. Average realized gold price rose by 27% to $1,657/oz.

The miner ended the quarter with no debt or hedging and net cash and liquid assets of $367M.

Centamin has declared a second interim dividend of $0.06 a share, which is equal to 68% of the company's free cash flow. The dividend will be paid to shareholders in September.

Meanwhile, the company remains on track to meet its full-year gold production guidance of between 510,000-525,000 oz, as well as its cost guidance of between $630/oz and $680/oz, and AISC guidance of between $870/oz and $920/oz.

The full-year capital expenditure budget remains at between $150-$170M.