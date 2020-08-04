Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $234.38M (-9.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SONO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.