CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.14B (-7.9% Y/Y).

Analyst expect Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $2.18B.

Over the last 2 years, CTL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.