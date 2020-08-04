Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (-4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CWH has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.