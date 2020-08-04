Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $10.12 (+67.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.66B (+14.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Premiums of $18.20B, Benefit ratio of 79.7% and Memberships of 16.55M.

Over the last 2 years, HUM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.