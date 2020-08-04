For Q2, CyberArk revenue was $106.5M ( +6.3% Y/Y ), beating consensus.

License revenue equaled $47.9M ( -8.2% Y/Y ), maintenance and professional services revenue was $58.6M ( +22% Y/Y )

Operating loss of $4.9M vs. operating income of $13M prior.

Net loss of $4.3M or EPS loss of $0.11, non-GAAP net income was $16.7M, or EPS $0.42.

Q3 Outlook: Revenue $107M-115M, non-GAAP operating income $8M-15M, non-GAAP EPS $0.19-0.33.

"The key investor takeaway is CyberArk is one beaten-down tech stock that should see some action here. The company provides privileged account access security tools, and the recent hijack of internal systems at Twitter should benefit the demand for its security offerings. Investors should use the weakness in CyberArk as a buying opportunity here." says Stone Fox Capital on Seeking Alpha

