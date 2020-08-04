Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 vs. -$0.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $148.87M (-9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IONS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.