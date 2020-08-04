Expanding its cleantech service network, Xebec Adsorption's (OTCQX:XEBEF +6.8% ) wholly owned subsidiary Xebec Holding USA entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding securities of North Carolina-based Enerphase Industrial Solutions, carrying out business as Air Flow, for ~$6M; effective July 31.

Post acquisition, distributor and service provider of compressed air equipment, Air Flow principals will remain with itself to optimize their integration into Xebec’s industrial service, support business and grow operations over the upcoming years.

For FY19, Air Flow had revenues of ~$10.1M while FY20 revenues are seen growing organically to $11.5M with an EBITDA margin of ~10%.

While it expects more acquisitions in 2020, Air Flow acquisition will be immediately accretive to Xebec's earnings.

