Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $333.7M (+4.1% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Adj. gross margin of 88.5% and EBITDA of $100.4M.

Over the last 2 years, HZNP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.