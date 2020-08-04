Food suppliers stocks are following US Foods (USFD +5.6% ) higher after the company's Q2 loss was narrower than anticipated.

Notably, US Foods ended the quarter in an improving trend for volume, margins and profitability.

Gainers include Chefs Warehouse (CHEF +8.5% ), Andersons (ANDE +2.7% ), Performance Food Group (PFGC +3.7% ), United Natural Foods (UNFI +3.3% ), Sysco (SYY +2.2% ) and Spartan-Nash Holdings (SPTN +1.1% ).

