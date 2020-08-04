Food suppliers stocks are following US Foods (USFD +5.6%) higher after the company's Q2 loss was narrower than anticipated.
Notably, US Foods ended the quarter in an improving trend for volume, margins and profitability.
Gainers include Chefs Warehouse (CHEF +8.5%), Andersons (ANDE +2.7%), Performance Food Group (PFGC +3.7%), United Natural Foods (UNFI +3.3%), Sysco (SYY +2.2%) and Spartan-Nash Holdings (SPTN +1.1%).
