General Electric (GE +0.7% ) is seeking to block U.S. imports from rival wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF), claiming the European firm is infringing its intellectual property.

GE's complaint, filed with the U.S. International Trade Commission, focuses on the "low-voltage-ride-through and zero-voltage-ride-through technologies" of variable-speed turbines that enables them to maximize power capture in fluctuating wind speeds.

The patents were part of earlier fights GE had with Vestas and Mitsubishi Heavy; GE settled its dispute with Vestas in 2019 and with MHI in 2013.

GE has said its market share of new U.S. wind turbine installations last year amounted to ~45%, while Siemens Gamesa's was 16%.

Earlier today, the U.K.'s TaxWatch published a report revealing allegations of fraud leveled against GE.