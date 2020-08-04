Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-34.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $637.06M (-9.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ENDP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.