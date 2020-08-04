Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.15 (-13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.91M

Over the last 2 years, GBT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.