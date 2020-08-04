Stocks in neutral following Beirut blast

The broader market is flat at midday, unable to gain much traction without participation of the techs and cautious after a large explosion in Beirut.
The Nasdaq -0.2% is slumping as Microsoft gives back some of Monday's big gains. The Dow +0.3% is outperforming with help from UnitedHealth and McDonald's.
Energy leads, up 1.8%, as crude futures rise 1.3% with Mideast tensions rising following a blast near the port in Beirut.
Just three sectors are down, but one is Tech, off 0.4%. Financials are the weakest, down 0.6%.
Gold is popping as interest rates keep tumbling. Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) set a new record, silver futures also jumped, while the 10-year yield sank further into all-time lows at 0.52%.