Stocks in neutral following Beirut blast

The broader market is flat at midday, unable to gain much traction without participation of the techs and cautious after a large explosion in Beirut.

The Nasdaq -0.2% is slumping as Microsoft gives back some of Monday's big gains. The Dow +0.3% is outperforming with help from UnitedHealth and McDonald's.

Energy leads, up 1.8% , as crude futures rise 1.3% with Mideast tensions rising following a blast near the port in Beirut.

Just three sectors are down, but one is Tech, off 0.4% . Financials are the weakest, down 0.6% .

Gold is popping as interest rates keep tumbling. Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) set a new record, silver futures also jumped, while the 10-year yield sank further into all-time lows at 0.52%.