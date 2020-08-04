Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.65 (-79.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.