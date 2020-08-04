Focus virus business relief on hardest-hit areas, NY Fed says

How best to distribute government pandemic relief funds to businesses? The New York Fed suggests "a more targeted geographic focus on the hardest hit and most underserved places is needed" in a brief it released on COVID-19's effects on black-owned businesses.

Notes that black-owned businesses have been almost twice as likely to close down as firms overall during the pandemic.

"These firms had weaker financial cushions, weaker bank relationships, and preexisting funding gaps prior to the pandemic," the NY Fed said in a press release.

Key findings of the brief include:

40% of receipts from black-owned businesses are concentrated in only 30 counties; of those counties, about two-thirds are among the areas with the highest level of COVID-19 cases.

Finds a positive relationship between COVID indicidence and the share of a county's businesses that are black-owned; indicates that areas with higher concentrations of black businesses are more likely to be facing larger direct and indirect effects of the pandemic.

Recent analysis of the geographic distribution of Paycheck Protection Program loans, shows that aid did not reach the hardest hit areas.

While most of the most vulnerable counties saw about 15%-20% of their businesses receive PPP loans, there were some wide variations. For example, only 7% of firms in the Bronx received PPP loans, 11.3% in Queens, NY, and 11.6% of firms in Wayne County, MI, received such loans.

Estimated decline in black-owned businesses between February and April of this year is 41%.

Previously: SBA releases names of the biggest PPP loan recipients (July 6)