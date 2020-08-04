Evergy (EVRG -11.2% ) sinks to three-month lows after Bloomberg reports the company has decided to remain independent after talking to several potential buyers.

The utility is expected to unveil a new standalone business plan as part of the company's earnings results, according to the report.

Ameren (AEE +2.1% ) and NextEra Energy (NEE +1.9% ) reportedly had been interested in bidding for the company.