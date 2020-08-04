Evergy (EVRG -11.2%) sinks to three-month lows after Bloomberg reports the company has decided to remain independent after talking to several potential buyers.
The utility is expected to unveil a new standalone business plan as part of the company's earnings results, according to the report.
Ameren (AEE +2.1%) and NextEra Energy (NEE +1.9%) reportedly had been interested in bidding for the company.
Bloomberg reported in May that Evergy would reach out to several potential buyers to gauge their interest, including Ameren, NextEra, WEC Energy (WEC +1.9%), CMS Energy (CMS +0.3%) and American Electric Power (AEP +0.6%).