Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-$0.06 year-ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $434.09M (+41.6% Y/Y).

Q2 Booking estimate is $504.6M vs. a guidance of $500.0M.

Q2 expected Average mobile DAUs 23.4M and Mobile ABPU $0.221.

Over the last 1 year, ZNGA has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.