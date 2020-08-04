Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.75 (-2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $217.54M (-3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OHI has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.