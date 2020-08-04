Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD +10.2% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 9.1% Y/Y to $167.9M, reflecting lower foreign, coastal protection and rivers and lakes revenue.

Q2 Gross margin was 19.7% (vs. 20.3% in 2Q19), reflecting strong project performance offset by several vessel drydocks.

Q2 Operating margin declined by 146 bps to 10.9%.

Adj. EBITDA declined by 12.3% Y/Y to $28.07M; and margin squeezed by 60 bps to 16.7%.

Company had $423.4M in backlog as of June 30, 2020, compared to $498.1M a year ago.

Company had $233.5M in cash and total debt of $323.3M, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations ratio of 0.6x., as of June 30, 2020.

Additionally, Company’s Board of Directors have authorized a share repurchase program of up to $75M of its common stock. Cash balance to be used for repurchases.

