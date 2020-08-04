Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-61.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $317.61M (-31.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NUAN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.