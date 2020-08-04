Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.77M (+42.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INSG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.