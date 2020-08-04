Virgin Galactic (SPCE -12.4% ) falls sharply after reporting Q2 earnings with no revenue, floating a new share offering and setting a timeline for space travel that may have disappointed investors.

CEO Michael Colglazier: "We expect to advance to the next phase of our test flight program by conducting the first rocket-powered spaceflight from Spaceport America this fall. After that flight, we will conduct a second powered flight from Spaceport America, which is expected to include 4 mission specialists in the cabin. In addition to conducting a variety of functional tests within the cabin, these specialists will help us block and choreograph the ways we will capture and cover Richard Branson's history-making flight. If all goes as expected on this fully accrued flight, we would then plan to fly Sir Richard Branson on the third powered flight from Spaceport America, which we anticipate will occur in the first quarter of 2021."

