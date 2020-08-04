Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +2.6% ) climbs to five-month highs after KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $64 price target, cited the company's plan to divest its non-nuclear power generation assets.

KeyBanc's Sophie Karp says despite the mixed market reaction, PSEG's divestment decision will prove correct over time, as the shares will benefit from lower merchant and fossil exposure.

The stock "should settle into an upward trajectory after the mixed initial reaction and as the market digests the news," Karp writes.

PEG's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are both Bullish.