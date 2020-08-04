Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $220.63M (-23.5% Y/Y).

Gross margin estimated at 37.8%; operating margin of -1.7%.

Over the last 2 years, LL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.