Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+93.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $71.45M (+55.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, FSLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.