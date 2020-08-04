ACADIA Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.43 (-13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.34M (+24.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ACAD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward.