MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-34.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.08B (-13.8% Y/Y).

Analyst expects book value per share of $72.91.

Over the last 2 years, MET has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.