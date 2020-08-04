Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-126.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.62M (-46.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GMED has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.