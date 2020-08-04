KRONOS Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-84.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $369.9M (-23.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, KRO has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.