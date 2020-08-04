Nielsen data came in strong again for the packaged food industry, with at-home sales up 10.3% for the 12-week period ending July 25 and 9.5% for the four-week tracking period ending on the same date. The slight dip for the longer period was anticipated with more consumers venturing out to restaurants and the pantry-loading effect tapering.

Companies with double-digit growth over the four-week time frame included Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) +10.6% Y/Y, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) +13.4%, ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) +14.0%, Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) +12.5%, McCormick (NYSE:MKC) +28.2% and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) +14.4%. The chart below from Wells Fargo shows which categories are strong.

