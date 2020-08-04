Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (-41.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.39B (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LNC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.