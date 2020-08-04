Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $605.94M (-7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RCII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.