AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (-73.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $866.5M (-19.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UHAL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.