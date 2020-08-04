Phil Schiller is stepping down as Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP of Worldwide Marketing.

Schiller, who joined Apple in 1987 and rejoined a decade later, will become an "Apple Fellow," continuing to report to CEO Tim Cook and leading the App Store and Apple events.

Greg (Joz) Joswiak will step into Schiller's vacated role. Joswiak has served as Worldwide Product Marketing VP for four years and has been with the company for more than two decades.

