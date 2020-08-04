Greenlight Capital likes Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW +5.1% ) but takes some more big swings at Tesla in its quarterly update.

David Einhorn and team expect AAWW to churn up significant EPS growth this year amid strong shipping rates and point to long-term contractual relationships with DHL and Amazon as supporting the bull case.

On Tesla (TSLA -0.8% ), Greenlight continues to link the explosive move in share price to accounting tricks. "We suspect that TSLA changed its accounting policy during a non-audited quarter to manipulate eligibility in the S&P 500 index... We expect the TSLA parabola to end around the speculated inclusion in the prestigious S&P 500 index," reads the update. Elon Musk has responded back to Einhorn in the past following bearish takes from Greenlight. Nothing to report back on that front yet.

Greenlight Capital pared its YTD loss to 17.5% after a 4.1% gain in July.

Read the full Greenlight Capital Q2 letter