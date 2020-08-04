Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.65 (-23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $936.95M (-44.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BIP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.