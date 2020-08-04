Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-98.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $689.75M (-20.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.