Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $128.11M (+10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RGLD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.