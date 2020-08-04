Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $210.58M (-23.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MWA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.