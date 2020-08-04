Wells Fargo (WFC -0.6% ) now estimates the high end of its potential legal costs at $2.3B in its latest 10-Q filing, down from $2.5B in its previous 10-Q.

The bank has already settled an number of investigations regarding retail sales practices, auto lending, investigations of mortgage-related activities, and ATM access fees.

But the bank also faces actions filed against it relating to the Paycheck Protection Program, mobile deposit patent litigation, and RMBS trustee litigation, among others.

